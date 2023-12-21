WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said four people were shot in the area of Nationals Park on Thursday. One person was killed.

MPD said one woman and three men were hit in the shooting, which took place at O Street and Half Street in Southwest.

Police received the call about the incident around 11:50 a.m. MPD said that the shooting seemed to be contained at that intersection. Investigators were not clear if anyone was found anywhere else.

One of the victims died at the scene of the shooting. Police did not have any updates on the other victims’ conditions and were not clear if any of them were bystanders.

MPD had a lookout for a white Jeep Cherokee with a sunroof, white rims and tinted windows. Police were still unclear on how many shooters there were.

As of 1:15 p.m., police were still trying to pull video from the area and put details together.