WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said Thursday that Christopher Haynes, the murder suspect who escaped custody at George Washington University Hospital in September, was in custody.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals said that Haynes was taken into custody around 10:30 a.m. off of Iverson Street in Oxon Hill, Md.

Haynes escaped custody on Sept. 6 while he was being treated for an ankle injury. Police said that an officer was changing Haynes’ handcuffs when he assaulted the officer and ran away.

“We had basically had to reestablish the investigation from the start because we had arrested him earlier that morning. And like I said, he was taking evasive actions to avoid capture,” said Commander Don Snyder with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Taskforce.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said that police arrested Haynes in Manassas, Va. on a D.C. warrant for the killing of Brent Hayward, 33, on Aug. 12.

Hayward’s mother Sheila Jackson said she’s been living in fear for almost two months.

“It was just a fear for me. It was a fear and a horror. It was a horror that something terrible was going to happen to somebody else,” Jackson said.

Police said that Haynes will be facing his original murder charge as well as an additional charge for escape.

Officials could not comment on whether or not anyone else helped Haynes or would be facing any charges. The U.S. Marshals did say that he was “taking actions to conceal his location.”

“Any escape is troubling because we arrest them for a reason,” U.S. Marshal for the United States Marshals Service for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia Robert Dixon said during the update.

Jackson said she forgave Haynes on Tuesday and two days later he was finally caught.

“I’m not out of the trenches yet. I have a long way to go but I just feel I have a deep-seated relief,” Jackson said.