WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating after an armed Special Police Officer discharged their weapon while a group was fleeing a Chanel store.

Officers responded to the store, located in the 900 block of I St., N.W. at about 5: 30 p.m. due to the sounds of gunshots. They discovered a group of at least six people entered the Chanel store, one of whom was armed with a fire extinguisher.

In a press briefing, Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy said the person wielding the extinguisher was using it as a weapon, deploying it to distract customers and workers as the rest of the group stole merchandise.

The group stole an undetermined amount of merchandise.

An armed Special Police Officer who was employed by Chanel fired a round while the group fled the store. There were no injuries reported and the shots “did not take effect,” Savoy said. He was not a member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said to look out for a White Sedan, and that more details would be made available after investigating.

MPD’s Internal Affairs officials were on the scene to investigate the incident further.