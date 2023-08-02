WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in D.C. on Thursday. He was indicted for the third time over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was working with federal law enforcement ahead of time. It aimed to keep an eye on the situation and plan accordingly to help keep everyone safe.

MPD asked the public to stay vigilant as well and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

The United States Secret Service also provided a statement saying:

“While the Secret Service does not comment on specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process.”