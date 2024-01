WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested a teenager for robbing a man in November 2023 in Northeast D.C.

A man was walking in the area of 18th St. and Otis St., NE at about 11:08 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2023. Then, the suspect approached him from behind and said he had a gun, demanding the man’s property.

The man complied and the suspect fled.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, a 16-year-old boy from Northwest D.C. was arrested and charged with robbery.