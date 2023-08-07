The scene at 16th St. and Good Hope Rd., SE where multiple people were shot.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department released the names of the three victims shot and killed on Aug. 5 in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast.

Two men and one woman were killed. The two men were Bernard Hodges, 35, of Northeast, D.C., and Reginald Gilbert, 34. The woman was identified as Tymea Cook, 27, of Southeast, D.C.

At about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene and located a total of five victims shot. Cook was found dead at the scene, while Hodges and Gilbert died at the hospital.

The two remaining individuals were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. There is a $25,000 reward offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.