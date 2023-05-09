WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of postal workers from across the country rallied outside the United States Postal Service facilities at L’Enfant Plaza Tuesday afternoon, demanding better working conditions.

“I’ve been with the post office 28 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said Nannette Corley, President of the Montgomery County Area Local APWU. “The short staffing, the consolidation.”

Corley said morale is low and that the working environment is toxic.

“The Postal Service is a really good place to work, we just have really bad managers,” she said.

The rally happened outside of the USPS Board of Governors meeting, where board members — including Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — met to discuss committee reports and progress made by the agency.

The meeting happened one day after a postal worker shot a woman outside a postal facility in Brentwood.

Corley admitted security is a concern on the job.

“Mental illness is real, but the managers that are being promoted, they’re not being trained so they don’t know how to handle controversy,” she explained.

In response to the shooting, Congresswoman Eleanor Norton is renewing a call for all postal facilities to have security cameras installed both inside and outside. She proposed similar legislation last year, but USPS said it was not fiscally possible. Her new legislation would appropriate funding.

“USPS should have security cameras monitoring postal facilities–both inside and outside—to protect employees, customers and property. Security cameras can deter crime and assist in arrests and prosecutions,” said Norton.

Union members like Ray Robison agreed.

“That would be a great idea to put security cameras, things have started to pop off,” said Robison, Executive Vice President of the National Capital Southern Maryland Area Lower.

Still, there are bigger changes Robinson and others would like to see.

“We’re asking for the resignation of Louis DeJoy,” he said.

Union members believe DeJoy’s 10-year plan—which is now two years in—is a failure. The plan, which reorganized the agency, cut hours at certain postal offices and raises the rates on some postal services.

“DeJoy has got to go. The ten-year plan is not working,” said Corley.

Meanwhile, inside the meeting, DeJoy touted improvements within the USPS.

“Our service performance has increased steadily week after week with 98% of the American people receiving their mail and packages within three days,” he said.

“Our improvements to services have occurred because of and while making many significant changes to our operating conditions and strategies. Most significantly we have stabilized our workforce by converting over 120,000 employees to full-time staff,” he continued.