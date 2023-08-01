WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More families have their power back as utility crews restore electricity following last weekend’s storms.

“Trying to stay positive here,” said Camila Cubeddu.

Her family was one of many along Macomb St. NW in Wesley Heights who lost power on Saturday.

“No AC, probably at night. I’m like sweating, but it’s all good,” Cubeddu said.

She’s not the only member of her family staying positive after another day in the dark.

“The water, it’s getting a little cold,” said Andres Cubeddu, her brother. “No AC, but it’s cool.”

Though the lack of electricity has meant more family time, they and other families would like their power restored.

“We’re doing well,” said Michael Mullane, a neighbor. “I mean, I think it’s not perfect not having a generator, but it has been hot these past couple of days, too. Not bad.”

Mullane’s neighbors do have a generator, and it’s been running since the power outage.

Utility crews spent most of Tuesday in the neighborhood to replace broken poles and downed powerlines. They are among roughly 700 teams from 10 states brought in by PEPCO to restore electricity.

Workers could not go on camera, but several said they’ve worked an average of 16-hour shifts to get the power back on for those who lost it.

Utility crews restored the power along Macomb Street just before 6 p.m.

PEPCO estimates all of the power knocked out by the storms should be restored by late Tuesday night.