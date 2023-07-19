WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Another Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday night with the jackpot at a whopping $1 billion.

It’s one of the largest ever in the history of the game.

“This is the seventh time in recent memory that we’ve had a billion-dollar-plus jackpot,” said John Martin, the director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Officials say lottery jackpots in that billion-dollar mark have been frequent in recent years.

“That is 3 billion dollar jackpots in the last year alone and this will be the fourth one come Wednesday night,” said Martin.

He said there was a mega-millions-billion-plus jackpot back in July 2022. In November 2022, there was a $2 billion-plus jackpot with Powerball. In January, there was a second mega-millions-billion-dollar-plus jackpot.



The current Powerball jackpot has been growing since April.

Officials with Maryland Lottery and Gaming say people can take the billion-dollar payout over a 30-year period, but most people take the lump sum all at once.

“I think most people want to get their quick hit on it and so the cash value on that is $516.8 million after taxes you net out 346.5 million. It’s still a pretty good payday,” Martin said. “That look in their eyes when they realize [they] have won a life-altering amount of money for themselves and for future generations. It’s truly gratifying. We hope they play responsibly and use the money wisely.”

Baltimore resident James, said he would use the lottery money to travel and never work again.

“I would definitely take the cash payout since I’m an old man,” he said. “And then I would give probably most of it away. You can’t spend all that money. Certainly not by the time I’m dead.”

Before people start dreaming big, officials say chances of winning are 1 in 292 million for the Powerball.

Those odds are why George Booth isn’t taking a chance, but he said he knows what he would do with the payout of hundreds of millions of dollars.

“[I would] buy my mother some land and the house and then pay all my debts,” Booth said. “I’d spread what’s left amongst all my kids.”

Booth said he would not tell anyone if he won the money,

“It will be a bunch of vultures be out there,” he said.

Winners of the Powerball Jackpot should expect to be taxed on 24% of their winnings.

Taxes also benefit the state that the winner is from. Martin said if the winner is from Maryland, $46.2 million in taxes will go to the state.

Officials said while the lottery is fun and changes lives, they want to make sure good causes get funded.

“First and foremost, lotteries exist to raise money for the states and jurisdictions that they serve,” Martin said. “In Maryland that’s public health, public safety, education, the environment and a variety of other causes.”

Wednesday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m. and officials said people can buy tickets until 9:59 p.m. at any of the thousand lottery retailers in the DMV.