WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was trying to find the people involved in a shoot-out in Southeast that left a pregnant woman seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that several people in two cars started shooting at each other in the 2700 block of Wade Rd. SE shortly after 3 p.m. Officers said more than 100 shots were fired. Although they said the incident started with two cars, they believe several cars were involved.

MPD had a number of officers in the area late in the afternoon as part of the investigation.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the woman’s injuries were “critical” when emergency workers took her to the hospital.