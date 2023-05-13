WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden delivered a pep talk to Howard University graduates Saturday.

“Class of 2023, you’re the reason I’m so optimistic about the future. I give you my word, I really mean it,” the President said. “You’re part of the most gifted, tolerant, talented, and best-educated generation in American History. That’s a fact.”

President Biden became the seventh sitting U.S. president to deliver the university’s commencement address.

“We can finally resolve those ongoing questions about who we are as a nation,” said Mr. Biden. “That puts strength of our diversity the center of American life. The future that celebrates and learns from history. A future for all Americans. The future I see you leading.”

Saturday’s rain forced the graduation ceremony to be moved from campus to the Capital One Arena. But, that change could not dampen the impact of Howard University and the other historically Black colleges and universities, HBCUs.

“HBU’s help produce 40% of Black engineers. 50% of Black lawyers. 70% of Black doctors and dentists. 80% of Black judges,” said the President.

He also delivered a message from one of the university’s most notable graduates.

“(V.P.) Kamala (Harris) sends her love. And she sent a clear message that today I have the privilege, she points out, to speaking at the real HU,” said the President as he referred to Harvard University.

President Biden received an honorary doctorate degree in Humanities from Howard University, as 2,064 graduates received their diplomas.