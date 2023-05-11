WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University is preparing to host President Biden this weekend. He will deliver this year’s commencement address during Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the Upper Quadrangle of the main campus.

“I get to see President Joe Biden Speak,” said an excited Andrew Awoniyi. “Come on. I mean, they’re just spoiling us at this point.”

The remarks come when polls find the president’s approval rating at just 40%, according to Reuters.

“I think it’s just good that he’s coming out here, and appreciating us for who we are,” Awoniyi said,

Others are concerned.

“I guess I should be worried if the Democratic candidate is not doing so hot. Maybe a little bit of concern,” said Von Collins.

Some pending graduates are not too surprised by the president’s appearance Saturday.

“Howard always does it big. I’m just honored to be in the Class of 2023,” said Mycah Hart-Powell

Many students getting ready for one of the biggest days of their lives just three days before graduation.

“We’re just ready to kick things off,” Hart-Powell said.

She and the other graduates will get to celebrate their big day with the president of the United States.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. But, due to all of the security that will be present, people are advised to get to campus earlier.