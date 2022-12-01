WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—President Joe Biden and First Dr. Lady Jill Biden lit the National Christmas Tree Wednesday, marking the 100th anniversary of the tradition.

The nearly 30-foot-tall tree is planted at the Ellipse at the President’s Park, just out front of the White House. 64,000 bulbs help the tree sparkle.

“Through seasons of struggle and strife, progress and prosperity, for a century and counting we come together in the spirit of unity and joy. Hope and light,” said President Biden.

The annual event started in 1923 with President Calvin Coolidge.

“The first lighting 100 years ago was inspired by a student letter to President Calvin Coolidge. On Christmas Eve, President Coolidge walked out to the circle and lit the first National Christmas Tree to the astonishment of those in attendance,” said Deb Haaland, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.

And there is still a tribute to that inspiration. 58 smaller trees surround the National Tree. Students from all 50 states hand make ornaments to decorate those trees.

People can visit the National Tree for free starting on December 2.