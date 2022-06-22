WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dr. Ranti Mishori the Professor of Family Medicine, Vice President and Chief Public Health Officer at Georgetown University, sent out a letter to students and staff about a “presumptive case of monkeypox in a Georgetown community member living off-campus near the Main Campus.”

The letter said that the person is “isolated and doing well,” and the school is providing resources. There is contact tracing happening and all known people who were in contact with the person have been contacted and will be contacted by the DC Department of Health (DC Health) or the school’s health team.

People who have been in the same room or just passing have a very low risk of getting the infection, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

fever

headache

muscle and back aches

swollen lymph nodes

chills

exhaustion

a rash that can look like pimples, or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

If you develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox, please contact the Student Health Center, if a student, or your primary care provider, if a faculty or staff member, and email Georgetown’s Public Health team at carenavigators@georgetown.edu if you have any questions or concerns.

Read the full letter here.