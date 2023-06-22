WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. homeowner said a Pride flag hanging outside his home has been targeted not once, but twice this month.

“This seems so specific and targeted and it just outraged me,” said Jason Ramsey, who lives in the Petworth neighborhood.

According to Ramsey, someone walked up his stairs and snatched the Pride flag hanging outside his home. The person then walked down to the sidewalk and set the flag on fire. It’s all caught on a Ring doorbell camera. A neighbor can be seen running out to douse the flames in water.

“Obviously it’s a violation,” said Ramsey. “You don’t have to have a specific political perspective or ideology to recognize the fact that that was someone stealing something from a person and then doing something as egregious as setting it on fire, that’s a whole other step up.”

As a Pride flag is burning, a neighbor attempts to douse the flames with water.

The vandalism happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11 — the same weekend as the Capital Pride Alliance parade and festival.

Ramsey immediately purchased and hung a new Pride flag outside. This week, that flag was stolen.

“It felt very informed by bigotry, which I don’t love, and just a violation,” he said.

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, 13 bias-related hate crimes due to sexual orientation have happened as of May of this year. That’s slightly less than the 17 crimes that happened during the same period last year.

Ramsey did not report the incidents to police.

“Crimes like this aren’t insignificant, they obviously represent a direct threat and attack on what that Pride flag represents. Which represents having pride in one’s self,” said Ryan Bos, the executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance.

Bos said crimes like this should be reported to police.

He also encouraged allies and members of the community to continue to be visible.

“We need to be out, be visible, be supportive 365 days a year not just during Pride month and at Pride parades and events. We need to speak up when we see neighbors and friends attacked verbally and physically. And stand up for kindness,” he said.

Ramsey plans to do that.

He purchased a third Pride flag and hung it outside his home on Thursday.

“It’s about making a statement saying we won’t stand for bigotry, we won’t stand for the abuse of people that we love,” he said.