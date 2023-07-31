WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office released the results of an investigation that found that former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio sexually harassed a second woman while in office.

A three-page summary said that allegations that Falcicchio engaged in physical sexual advances and sent the woman, a D.C. employee, unwanted, flirtatious messages were substantiated. Claims that there were retaliatory interactions from Falcicchio and retaliatory treatment from a senior staffer were not.

According to the summary, the woman claimed that Falcicchio made “unwelcome, physical, sexual advances towards her while she was in his apartment at his direction for work related reasons” in 2020 four different times. He made an advance toward her a fifth time in 2020 at a different place outside of work hours.

She also alleged that he “sent her flirtatious messages and asked her personal questions about her romantic life to manipulate her into feeling comfortable with him.”

The woman claimed that he retaliated against her after she turned him down by “reducing her duties and responsibilities; ruining her professional reputation; and treating her and another employee with hostility.” She also said that a senior staffer treated her unprofessionally — not including her in emails, not responding to emails, giving poor evaluations and cutting her off and belittling her in meetings. She said that this behavior was in response to a request from Falcicchio.

Bowser’s office did not find these last two claims to be substantiated, saying that the Sexual Harassment Officer (SHO) was not able to determine whether or not this behavior “rose to the level of a materially adverse action.” The SHO also was unable to confirm that the senior staffer treated the woman poorly at Falcicchio’s request.

The woman first came forward toward the end of March after another District employee had filed a complaint alleging that Falcicchio sexually harassed her as well.

Bowser’s office released an investigation into the first woman’s claims. Those findings were released on June 19, stating that Falcicchio harassed her.