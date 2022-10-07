WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday her deputy mayor is under investigation for his role in an assault case and about his actual residency but admitted she has “some concerns” about his behavior.

Bowser said to reporters at a brief news conference that she doesn’t have a timeline to address what will happen with Chris Geldart, her deputy mayor in charge of public safety and justice, who was charged with assault and battery related to an Oct. 1 incident in Arlington.

Geldart, who makes $222,000 per year in his post, allegedly grabbed another man by the throat in a widely seen video captured in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym where the deputy mayor worked out.

“His status is still the same,” the mayor said, indicating he is on personal leave. “And we continue to review the matter. Certainly DC residents expect that all of our officials comport themselves in a way that make us proud.”

When asked if she was “proud” of Geldart’s behavior, the mayor added, “I have some concerns about the interaction, yes.”

The mayor is also reviewing his residency, too. Reports have surfaced that the deputy mayor lives a portion of the time in a Falls Church home as well as at a DC apartment.

“Our expectations are that people meet the requirements of the law for residency,” she told reporters.

Bowser said that it was OK for Geldart or any other official to own or rent two homes and that she was aware that he had another place in Virginia where his family lives.

In order for a DC official to be able to live in another location would be for the mayor to approve of a hardship waiver, but that “I don’t give hardship waivers, I haven’t to this point.”

Bowser did not set a timeline for when she will complete her investigation.

“I saw some concerning behavior. In these roles we all have to live up to the expectations of our public that we make DC proud,” the mayor said. “It will be done when I have what I need. We expect everybody to have due process.”