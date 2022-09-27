WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are searching for two men in connection to a famous boxing trainer’s murder.

Buddy Harrison owned a gym known as Old School Boxing, which served as a haven for young people in the community.

He was shot and killed just before noon on Saturday. His son Dusty Hernandez-Harrison plans to proceed with a boxing match scheduled before his death.

It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:00 PM, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“We’re going to have some fundraisers, where we’ll be selling Old School Boxing shirts. For proceeds to go…keep these kids off the streets,” said Thomas LaManna, co-owner of the Beltway Battles series, which is hosting Saturday’s match. “The cherry on top is the fact that Dusty is fighting, because that’s exactly what Buddy would want.”

“He beat cancer, he’s been shot before been stabbed before. Did 10 years in prison. Had heart attacks. I watched him workout every day before and after chemotherapy,” Dusty said in a post on Instagram. “He left his mark. He changed countless lives for the better. He was a dad anyone would be proud to have.”

“We got a lot of tips from the community, both in Maryland and Virginia,” said MPD’s Captain Kevin Kentish.

Investigators believe Buddy was targeted in the deadly shooting.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.