WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. council member is re-introducing a bill to make reparations for the District’s African American community a reality.

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is spearheading the effort with 10 out of 13 members co-introducing the bill, the Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act of 2023.

“This legislation seeks to acknowledge and address centuries of government-sanctioned policies and private practices that exploited Black people as chattel property, violently robbed Black communities of generational wealth, and baked anti-Black racism into the core of our institutions and society,” McDuffie said.

More than 150 years after slavery was abolished, the conversation around reparations hasn’t gone away.

“We needed to act on it before, but since we haven’t we need to act on it now,” said Naïké Savain, policy director with DC Justice Lab.

McDuffie re-introduced a bill to create a reparations foundation fund and task force. It would establish a nine-member task force to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans in D.C.

“Part of what they’re being asked to do is to study all the different ways in which the district can make efforts to repair harm in different areas of life,” Savain said.

The bill would also require the commissioner of the D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking to establish a slavery-era database of slaveholding records.

“So much of what happened to Black people and families, over hundreds of years with this lack of sort of being able to track your history and your family being able to know that,” Savain said. “So having that documented is going to be very important.”

The act would additionally establish a fund to be used for the payment of reparations.

“One of the biggest sort of data points that we see in the district is the vast disparity in wealth,” Savain said. “White families have about 81 times more wealth than Black families in the district.”

According to McDuffie, that’s a net worth of $284,000 for white people vs. $3,500 for Black people.

“We’re looking forward to a public hearing on this. You know, we’re looking forward to DC residents being able to say have a say in this process, to have a say in the outcome,” Savain said.

“We do not live in a post-racial society, and racial equality has not been achieved. If ever we are to achieve racial equity in this country, it will require an official recognition of the role of government-sanctioned slavery, segregation, and racism that denied wealth-building

opportunities to Black people,” McDuffie said. “We must be intentional in our efforts so that Black people might finally be compensated for their ancestors’ labor and for the continuing effects of policies and systems designed to suppress their potential to build wealth.”

Of the three council members that did not sign on to the bill, two say they haven’t taken a position yet and one isn’t opposed to the bill and looks forward to the conversation about the funding source.