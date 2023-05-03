WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The fate of DC’s troubled crime lab is a point of contention in the 2024 budget.

Under her proposed budget, Mayor Muriel Bowser moved Crime Scene Services away from the Department of Forensic Sciences and to the Metropolitan Police Department. Meaning MPD would be in charge of evidence gathering, firearms test firing and forensic photography.

It comes as the Forensic Sciences Lab works to regain its accreditation.

The lab, which was started in 2012, first lost its accreditation 2015. It lost it a second time in 2021 and remains unaccredited.

“These changes allow DFS to focus on their core work and getting back their accreditation for the scientific work around looking at evidence collected at crime scenes,” City Administrator Kevin Donahue said during a press conference last month.

Still, the council is pulling back on the proposal — a bit.

Under its budget proposal, the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, which is chaired by Brooke Pinto, made the shift temporary; sunsetting the shift after the 2024 fiscal budget year.

In a committee report, she wrote, “While in the short term, capacity constraints and the Agency’s need to focus on re-attaining accreditation is sufficient rationale to immediately transfer these divisions, the Committee believes before the move is made permanent, the Council should engage in a more robust, public-facing discussion on the merits of such a transfer of this division to MPD.”

Councilmember Charles Allen pushed back on the proposal during a budget workshop Wednesday.

“(The administration doesn’t) want to follow the laws to create an independent DFS. This is a strategic effort to break that apart,” said Allen.

Allen, who spearheaded legislation last year to create a fully independent crime lab, said this move does the opposite of the passed law.

Some advocates also disagree with the shift.

“That’s a really bad idea,” said Patrice Sulton, Founder of the DC Justice Lab.

Sulton believes the move could lead to issues with future prosecution.

“Independent means independent, it doesn’t mean inside another agency that’s experiencing its own issues of accountability and oversight,” said Sulton.

“When we look at some of the challenges that lead to the very high no paper rate, that really high rate of cases being brought in by MPD not being prosecutable… this could lead to even fewer cases that could be prosecuted,” she said.

Committee budgets are now in the hands of Chairman Phil Mendelson, who will create a unified budget. The Council will take its first vote on the budget on May 16.