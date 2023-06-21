WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A newly proposed federal spending bill is targeting nearly a dozen District policies.

The Republican House Appropriations Committee released a summary of its 2024 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Bill on Wednesday, June 21.

In it, the committee lists several policy riders, which prohibit or enforce a policy, specific to the District of Columbia.

Those are as follows:

• Retains the conscience clause on any D.C. contraceptive requirement.

• Prohibits funding for D.C. to carry out the Reproductive Health Nondiscrimination Act (RHNDA) of 2014.

• Includes a new reporting requirement to oversee D.C.’s enforcement of the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act.

• Retains the ban on federal and local funds to legalize marijuana in D.C.

• Retains the ban on D.C.’s needle exchange program.

• Repeals D.C.’s Death with Dignity Act of 2016.

• Rejects the President’s unrealistic compliance proposal intended to prevent D.C. private schools from participating in the Scholarships for Opportunity and Results (SOAR) Act.

• Reverses a D.C. exemption for public charter schools from Anti-Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) Law, so that pro-life protestors are treated fairly and equally under D.C. laws.

• Prevents D.C. from prohibiting motorists from making right turns on red.

• Prevents D.C. from carrying out automated traffic enforcement (ATE).

“It just feels like the same old playbook with some new twists and turns,” said District resident Elizabeth Mitchell. “I was not shocked, I was not surprised, it’s the same thing we see time and time again. I’m angry.”

Mitchell said one of the most upsetting things is to see the attempt to repeal the District’s “Dignity Act of 2016,” which allows for physician assisted suicide.

“One of the reasons I continue to live here in D.C. is because death with dignity is really important to me,” she said. “Anyone who has sat by someone’s bedside while they’re making that final passage, that law is extremely important and it’s rare.”

She also believes the riders will make D.C. a less welcoming place for families and women.

“There’s even a provision in there that would allow an employer to discriminate against a woman for using contraception,” she said.

“My first reaction was breathtaking and not in a good way at all,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Mendelson said the cuts and riders harm D.C. in terms of public safety, public health and fiscally.

“They are reinstating prohibition of needle exchange, which when they did that in the 1990’s the District led the country in HIV AIDS infections,” Mendelson said. “This is not good for public health but this is some pet peeve for someone in Congress so they’re going to step in.”

The Chairman said the riders are looked at in a piecemeal way and don’t address policies as a whole.

“They’re prohibiting any automated camera enforcement. That means it’s easier for people to run red lights,” Mendelson said. “Why is that a good thing?”

He also said if this passes through both the House and Senate, it will be devastating to the budget as a whole. ATE alone adds millions to the District’s budget.

“The cuts that they proposed will cost the District tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Mendelson. “I’ll have to call an emergency meeting of the council to balance our budget and it will be difficult. We’ll have to cut a lot programs.”

“It’s not just one particular thing, it’s the audacity of all of the things that have me upset,” said Rev. Wendy Hamilton, an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8 and an advocate for DC Statehood.

Hamilton said the need to approve D.C. Statehood is greater than ever.

“It started with the criminal code,” she said. “Now here we are to traffic lights and they slid abortion rights in there. We see what they’re doing and we’re not going to turn a blind eye with it.”

The committee meets Thursday, June 22 at 8:30 a.m.