WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Protestors shut down Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the Wilson Building Wednesday, demanding safer streets.

It comes after three cyclists and a pedestrian were killed by cars just in the month of July.

“I often tell people when I reach my destination, where ever I’m biking to, it’s a sigh of relief. Whew, I can’t believe I survived that,” said Jeremiah Lowery, Advocacy Director with the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

Lowery would like that to change.

“We’re not asking to get rid of cars. We’re asking for safe modes of transportation in addition to driving. Protected bike lanes, expanded sidewalks,” he said.

The District passed a Vision Zero policy back in 2015, which is a plan intended to reduce traffic fatalities and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Since its passage, traffic fatalities have gone up.

“I hope we don’t have to shed more blood to get to Vision Zero. I’m done. I don’t want to plan another one of these things. I’m more pissed that I’m here again. But, also, I’m lucky I’m here again because thankfully, my blood hasn’t been shed on these roads,” said Rachel Maisler, a Vision Zero advocate.

Maisler said Mayor Murial Bowser is to blame, as the Vision Zero plan has not been funded.

“Her residents, visitors to her city, are dying because of her inaction,” said

DC News Now reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment.

In a statement, DDOT Director Everette Lott said, “The recent tragic deaths on our streets make roadway safety more urgent and important than ever, and it is Mayor Bowser’s top priority for transportation in the District.”

“Through our ambitious portfolio of safety programs, including dozens of miles of protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, and over 150 targeted safety improvements through the new annual safety program, we hope to prevent future tragedies. We share the community’s passion for building safer streets and will continue to work closely with residents in all eight wards to ensure that our streets and sidewalks are safe for all who use them,” he said.