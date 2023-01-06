WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Demonstrators turned out at the U.S. Capitol Friday, but there was not trouble like there was two years ago. They placed flowers as a tribute to some of those who took part in the January 6, 2021 riot.

It’s been two years to the day since insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to interfere with the certification of Joe Biden’s election which happened inside it.

“I came out here today to honor the four deaths of the patriots who were killed January 6,” said Sherri Hafner, one of the demonstrators.

While they showed their support for the fallen, not everyone supported the demonstrators.

“If I’m being honest, I have no sympathy for the people who lost their lives who committed the insurrection,” said Arlington’s Jonathan Teitelbaum. “I do believe there were a few people who were protecting the U.S. Capitol, and that’s a tragedy.”

The sidewalks around the U.S. Capitol are closed as a precaution. Plus, there are more Capitol Police on hand to keep the peace. Several Fairfax County also served at the Capitol just in case.

“It’s kind of sad it’s still happening,” said Arlington’s Brad Peters. “But it’s nice the roses are out here. Obviously, people are still… emotionally damaged by what happened two years ago.”

The rally in front of the Capitol was the second stop for the random group.

Demonstrators spent much of the day across the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. A lot of it involved very vocal confrontations with opponents, including vulgar language.

“It’s also good for people if they have different opinions, just vocalize it peacefully,” said Peters. “I think that’s what some people were trying to do.”

The demonstration provided some tense moments. But nothing like what happened at the Capitol exactly two years ago.