WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Protestors tried to shutdown the Congressional baseball game Thursday, demanding lawmakers take immediate action on climate legislation.

“We want the attention of all of Congress to be on the climate crisis because time is truly running out,” said protestor Sourash Dey.

The group chanted, held signs and blocked entrance to the game. However, that did not stop the game.

At least two protestors were taken away by police.

“(My fear is) Everything you’re seeing gets worse,” said Sid Madison, who came to the protest from New Jersey. “It’s going to get worse. But, what we’re trying to do is keep it from getting even worse.”

Kevin Wu said the climate crisis has him worried about his future.

“I’m a young person. I’m 24. I’m going to be alive in 2050,” he said. “Do I want to bring someone into the world knowing this is how things are going?”

Wednesday, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes $369 billion on energy and climate change initiatives.

However, protestors chanted that deal is not good enough.

“We do not think that investment goes far enough. We also want Congress to pass significant investments, hundreds of billions of dollars in transitioning to clean energy,” said Dey.

They’re asking for President Biden to declare a climate emergency. And for Congress to stop approving projects that include fossil fuels.

The Senate could vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 as early as next week.