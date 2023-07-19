WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A third political party caused a stir when they said that they may put forth a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The No Labels party has been branded a centrist group, and has received support from former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.)

No Labels party national coordinator, Joe Cunningham, said No Labels is a non-profit that was formed 12 years ago in the House’s Problems Solvers Caucus to address the “nation’s problems.”

“It was one of the few forms around D.C. where Democrats and Republicans sat together and try and work through problems and find solutions,” he said.

Cunningham said No Labels has been gaining ballot access across the entire country to nominate a unity ticket if they meet two thresholds: If polling and data shows a victory can be secured, and if a third nominee is warranted due to the two major party nominees being “unacceptable to the American public.”

“This is about providing Americans a voice and a choice,” Cunningham said. “No Labels is the place where [it] provides a voice for the commonsense majority.”