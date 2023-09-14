The 911 Call Center has been under fire for more transparency due to botched emergency calls

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District’s 911 Call Center director walked the public through the new online “performance dashboard” on Thursday for the first time.

The performance dashboard was ordered by City Council due to public pressure over botched dispatch calls.

Heather McGaffin, the leader of the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), led the “lunchtime chat” that shows residents how to see monthly data on how 911 calls are handled and dispatched as well as staffing levels – all points of contention and failure in the last several years.

Users of the dashboard can also provide online feedback on the data that’s posted and report problems that they’ve experienced with the system.

The performance dashboard was officially rolled out last week.

“This dashboard is in compliance with legislation enated in August of 2023 to show the performance of the Office of Unified Communications,” McGaffin said. “We will continue through that process to ensure that this performance dashboard is transparent, helpful and easy to navigate.”

The 911 system has come under heavy fire over reports that calls were taking too long and fire and EMS workers were constantly sent to the wrong locations.

One of the recent situations was the flooding at District Dogs day care that took the lives of 10 dogs due in part to failure at the dispatcher level to alert EMS regarding the seriousness of the flood.

The city auditor has also released reports that outlined a myriad of problems with the agency and how being more transparent with the public through monthly reporting would help build more confidence in the 911 call center.

Dave Statter, a journalist-turned-safety advocate who has been highly critical of the OUC and its problems, said this is a good first start but more is needed.

“I’m glad that they’re sharing the stats in somewhat real time. It’s important,” Statter said. “It took the council to push them to do it.”

Statter said the OUC was asked to tell “how long it takes and the maximum time from the time a call is answered to until it’s dispatched” and that’s not fully answered in the report.

“They’ve only given you two-thirds of that,” he said. “They tell you how long it takes to answer and how long it takes to get what is called the dispatch queue. They don’t give us the final segment which can often be the longest be the longest time.”

OUC officials said they plan on releasing call handling and dispatch data on a weekly basis – more than council has required – and then staffing levels and answering questions or concerns from the public of city council on a monthly basis.