WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a 10-week-old French Bulldog that was stolen in Northwest D.C. after it was left inside a car.

Credit: The Metropolitan Police Department

Police said that on Sunday at about 7:50 p.m., the victim parked their car in the 1000 block of U St. and left the puppy named ‘Dak’ inside the car.

When the victim returned to their car, they found their passenger window broken and the puppy gone.

Anyone with information on where ‘Dak’ could be or information about the suspect(s) should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.