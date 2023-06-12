WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for a puppy that was stolen during an armed robbery in D.C. on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the incident took place around 8:40 p.m. in the 3300 block of 14th Pl. SE. The victim went there to meet the suspect and sell the dog, an 8-week-old Toy Poodle, to him.

Image of the Toy Poodle, courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that during the sale, another suspect approached, showed a gun and took the dog.

The two suspects left.

Police asked that anyone with any information call (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.