WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Local organizations are demanding more transparency and police accountability after an off-duty Metropolitan Police Officer fatally shot an armed black man earlier this month.

“This must end. We are calling for the transformation of policing in our society. So it no longer serves as an agent of black racism. And so that black people are no longer targeted, harassed, and murdered by police,” said Nee Nee Taylor, with Harriet’s Wildest Dreams.

Taylor and other organizers spoke during a press conference Friday morning.

They believe racism played a role in the shooting.

“Do not tell us Lazarus Wilson could not still be here when we constantly see white men armed and be arrested and taken to Burger King,” said Taylor.

Commander Jason Bagshaw shot and killed 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson at the Wharf on July 16. Wilson is seen on CCTV footage walking and pointing a gun.

According to police, Bagshaw identified himself as an officer and commanded Wilson to drop the gun. When he didn’t, Bagshaw fired one shot, killing him.

Taylor would like to see all footage from that night released.

“This system is not built for black people. Lazarus Wilson could’ve had a gun. And Lazarus Wilson could still be here going in front of a judge and a jury,” she said.

Meanwhile, a second incident involving officer use of force is also gaining attention.

Friday, police released body camera footage of a June 29 incident, where an officer is seen putting his knee on the neck of a black man he is arresting.

Police said officers saw the man do a hand-to-hand drug deal. When approaching him, the man took off running. Police captured the man and took him to the ground. Officers can be heard yelling for the man to spit out the drugs he had in his mouth.

During the video, you can see one officer using his knee to restrain the man. According to city and MPD policy, neck restraints are not allowed.

The incident is being investigated by the US Attorney’s Office.

So is the shooting involving Commander Bagshaw.

“This is nothing new. MPD has been violently and overly policing our neighborhoods for a long time now,” said Qiana Johnson, with Harriet’s Wildest Dreams.

DC News Now requested an interview with the Police Chief and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety. Both offices declined.