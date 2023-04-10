WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two months after a quadruple shooting that killed a Metro employee, local leaders are still pushing for enhanced safety around the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

“This is a major area of concern for neighbors who regularly use public transit or just want to feel safe on their way to the grocery store or dropping their kids off at school,” ANC Commissioner Matt LaFortune said in written testimony provided to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

LaFortune is asking that the council designate the Potomac Avenue station as a Safe Passage area in the upcoming budget.

“Close to 2,000 students attend schools within a half-mile walk of the Potomac Ave. Metro,” he said. “The number does not include the hundreds of Ward 7 and 8 students that bus to Potomac Ave. each day and transfer to the Metro to get to their schools in other parts of the city.”

LaFortune has been pushing for the designation since a man shot three people at the Metro stop and killed Metro worker Robert Cunningham on February 1.

He said since then, there have been at least three shootings in the area of the station — including one that happened in the station.

“Ultimately we know that gun violence in our community is an issue that requires greater focus from all levels of government,” he wrote. “Adding a Safe Passages site at Potomac Ave. will not solve the problem overnight but it will be a positive step towards making our neighborhood a little bit safer.”

Safe Passage is a program designed to focus on student safety, with the District and neighborhood putting adults along routes that students travel to and from school. There are currently eight Safe Passage priority areas in the District. Potomac Ave. Metro is not one of them.

“Every subway probably needs it, it’s not just this one,” said father Samuel Jefferson. “There’s a whole lot of spots that need it where the schools are at. But, more so what happened out here, with the killing.”

Jefferson said he walks his two boys to the Potomac Avenue Metro daily to see them off to school. He said he supports making it a Safe Passage area.

“It’s a lot of kids coming back and forth,” he said. “That’s why I’m out here, I have to get my kids. I don’t want nothing to happen to my kids. I try and stay on top of them right here.”

The Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety will hold a public budget hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. People can submit written testimony or sign up to speak by 9:30a.m. Tuesday.