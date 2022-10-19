WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden announced that 15 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be sold in December. This allotment is not new and is a continuation of a March plan to bring down costs.

After the president made the announcement from the White House Wednesday, two reporters asked Mr. Biden if political motivations ahead of the midterms caused him to tout the months-old plan.

“Is it politically motivated, sir, this move, three weeks before the midterms?” one reporter asked after the president’s remarks.

Biden responded, “No, it’s not. Look, it makes sense. I’ve been doing this for how long now? It’s not politically motivated at all,” adding that the move is poised to bring down prices for barrels of oil.

Not everyone sees Biden’s remarks through the same lens. Todd Belt, a professor of political management at George Washington University told DC News Now, “of course the timing of this does coincide with the election, there’s no denying that.”

Belt added, “This is the president trying to show the American people that he is doing everything that he can… If it hurts consumers, he has to at least show that he is doing something to help people.”

Mr. Biden also urged oil companies to pass on steep profits to consumers. “The price at the pump should reflect what the price of a barrel of oil costs, and it’s not going down consistently,” he said.

The latest data from AAA indicates the average gallon of gas in Virginia and West Virginia is $3.56, $3.75 in Maryland and $3.82 in Washington, DC–the average price of regular fuel has increased 35 cents since last year.

Robert Weiner at GWU’s School of Business said any drop in gas prices likely depends on Russia’s war in Ukraine — the US no longer imports oil from Russia.

“You cant put the genie back in the bottle unless the Russian war ends with some kind of a resolution,” Weiner said, adding that the price of oil is not soley dictated by national oil reserves, but also world economic outlooks.

While consumers may not see gas prices immediately decrease, there are ways to save through cashback apps like Upside, and even searching for the closest prices on apps like GasBuddy.