WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Yankees legend and Latin Grammy nominee, Bernie Williams along with a woman living the Interstitial Lung Disease, Dale discusses the rare disease.

ILD is a disease that causes progressive scarring of the lungs making it very difficult to breathe. The disease is usually misdiagnosed which is why its awareness is so important.

Bernie’s father was misdiagnosed for 5 years, which is why he is so passionate about getting the word out. He wants people to ask the right questions so that they can get the right diagnosis. Dale describes how living with the disease makes her more conscious of every step she takes as it takes a lot of energy for her to get breath in her lungs.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Bernie have teamed up to create Tune In To Lung Health, a program that uses music to help people cope who are experiencing the disease and their caregivers.

To bring more awareness, on May 23, Bernie will be singing the national anthem at the Washington Nationals game. Followed by Dale, who will throw the ceremonial first pitch.