WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Wednesday some DC residents rallied again calling for congress to keep its hands off DC.

Wednesday’s rally that started at Seward Square in Southeast DC happened exactly three weeks after the same group held a different rally on March 8, the day the U.S. Senate voted against D.C. criminal code bill.

The group Hands Off DC rallied about two hours before some top DC leaders including DC council chair Phil Mendelson and Councilmember Allen testified at a U.S. House oversight committee hearing.

“There’s still residents here that’s from this city that still cares about this city and want the best for this city,” said D’Angelo Moore who said he was born and raised in DC.

The rally started at Seward Square and rallygoers marched to the Rayburn Building where the oversight committee hearing was going on. The rally ended at about 10 a.m. when the hearing started and some people entered the building to continue peacefully getting their message to congress.

Those at the rally said they feel congressional leaders are trying to overturn more DC laws and add the interference threatens the rights and safety of those who live in the district.

“Congress didn’t listen,” said Emily Cassometus, a DC resident of Ward 8 who also rallied three weeks ago. “They are still meddling in dc affairs and so I’m going to keep coming back as long as they are trying to tell us what to do. instead of listening to what we need and letting dc make decisions for ourselves,” Cassometus added.

“I feel like it should be more of our individuals that say they really have something to love about this city to really speak for the city,” said Moore.

The Republican Led House Oversight Committee called on DC leaders to testify about DC affairs which included safety and crime in the district.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The perception we’re getting out here as residents looks like we are getting pushed away from our city. I was born and raised here so it feels kind of weird to say what’s going to happen in,” said Moore.

“I want those congresspeople to be focused on their constituents, their resident’s needs. I have representation here in DC,” said Cassometus. “I don’t want to get hurt, I don’t want my neighbors to get hurt. i don’t want anyone to get hurt. we know what really prevents crime. we’ve done research and dc is trying to pass laws and standup programs that really will help here,” she added. The group Hands Off DC includes several organizations in the district.