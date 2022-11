WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A future where all children have the reading skill necessary to reach their full potential. That is the goal of Reading Partners.

The Executive Director of the program, Shukurat Adamoh-Faniyan joined our Taniya Wright to talk about the program.

Reading Partners helps students meet and even exceede reading standards. The program has been operating since 2010 and is actively seeking volunteers.

If you would like more information on Reading Partners DC click here.