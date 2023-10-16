WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said regular traffic had resumed on the Red Line after crews successfully repaired a split rail.

Metrorail said in a post at 7:49 a.m. on the X platform that Red Line trains were operating at a delay between Shady Grove and Glenmont.

According to the post, the delay was caused by a cracked rail outside Grosvenor.

Some trains had to offload passengers at Friendship Heights to minimize congestion.

Trains continued on a single track between Grosvenor and Medical Center for around 2 hours while crews worked to repair the cracked rail.

WMATA said in a post at 10:03 a.m. that crews had successfully repaired the rail and normal service was resuming.