WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U Street corridor in D.C. was once known as “Black Broadway” and a new development aims to preserve that legacy.

The Frank D. Reeves Center is being redeveloped into a hub for arts and entertainment.

Affordable housing is also a key piece to the puzzle, in an area where many people were essentially pushed out as things were built up. Now with a focus on equity, the mayor’s office wants to bring people back.

U Street was once home to more than 300 black-owned businesses… That made up what was called Black Broadway.

“I had never knew that Washington, D.C. ever had a Black Broadway,” said Ira Johnson.

But the history and cultural identity have faded over the years.

“From an African American cultural and historical perspective, this is a very important corridor, the US Street 14th Street corridor,” said Charles King, principal, and co-founder of CSG Urban Partners.

King is one of the developers working to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center.

The project includes a hotel, permanent home, and headquarters for the NAACP and municipal office space.

“The local venues like the Viva School, the Washington Jazz Arts Institute, Carla Hall, and Dave Chappelle, both, you know DC residents coming back and having entities there,” King said.

For locals, there’s a fine line between breathing new life into the area and pricing people out.

“The black people have ran away from the neighborhood because they can’t afford the taxes so I hope the tax racket can be different, that they can come back and afford housing once again.”> [Duration:0:09]

King says that’s the plan.

“We’re envisioning approximately 322 housing units and over 100, about approximately 120 of those will be affordable housing units,” King said.

“Anything that can bring some more energy to the community is welcome,” said Reed Showalter.

King says the corner will set the stage for a positive change.

“It will really, you know, transform what at night is sort of a dark corner,” King said. “I think it will really enliven it and transformative and you know, electrify that area.”

The district is working to find new offices for those still working out of the building.

The developers hope to start construction in 2025.