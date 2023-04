WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Black Maternal Health Week is April 11th- 16th and we’re kicking off the week by bringing awareness to the issues that may affect the moms in our lives.

In Washington, DC, Black women account for more than 90% of pregnancy-related deaths. That is according to the CDC.

Layo George, registered nurse and CEO and founder of Wolomi, joins us on DC News Now to talk about the digital community she has created to help moms of color find the support they need.