WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Park Police released body camera footage on Tuesday after an officer opened fire on March 18, shooting and killing 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin.

“Let me go! Stop, or I’ll shoot,” one of the officers can be heard shouting at Martin inside a reported stolen SUV before he fired. Another officer had been dragged along the other side of the car.

The confrontation started when Park Police found Martin asleep inside the car along Baker Street NE. D.C. Police said the ignition had been removed, and had asked the agency to help.

One officer climbed inside the SUV when Martin woke up and drove away. The pursuit ended after the officer shot Martin six times. The car crashed into a house along 36th Street NE, just a few blocks from where the situation started.

“One of Mr. Martin’s sisters, she burst into tears. Ms (Terra) Martin (the mother), she was teary-eyed as well. She put her head down, and she did share a few tears as well,” said Jae Mathis, one of the family’s attorneys. “But after that, I think for the most part it was a little anger.”

The family viewed the video before its release.

Park Police said they found a gun in the car. They have not released the names of the two officers involved.

D.C. Police are handling the investigation.

The family is expected to speak about the shooting Wednesday.