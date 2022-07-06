WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 6, 1997, at the Starbucks in Georgetown, three employees were shot several times and put in a back room of the store. Another employee found them around 5 a.m. the following morning.

July 6, 2022, marks the 25th Anniversary of the murder, and Starbucks, located at 1810 Wisconsin Avenue NW, held a special ceremony for the victims. Three Starbucks aprons with each victim’s name were displayed while people came to remember their lost lives.

Assistant Manager Mary Caitrin Mahoney was one of the three shot execution-style on that night in 1997. 25-year-old Emory Allen Evans and 18-year-old Aaron David Goodrich were also shot and killed.

Mahoney was just 16 days off from her 25th birthday. She was a former white house intern and was rumored to be a White House staffer mentioned in the Newsweek article about the Monika Lewinsky – Bill Clinton scandal.

Carl Derek Cooper was arrested and charged with the murders after he confessed following a 54-hour-long interrogation. He later recanted his confession.

Police believe the murders were part of a botched robbery where Cooper shot the three after Mahoney refused to give him the keys to a safe that may have contained $10,000.

Cooper was sentenced to life without parole in 2000.