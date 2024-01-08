WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a statement from Josh Harris, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera was fired Monday morning.

The firing comes after a rough season for the team during which they won only four games. Harris said in the statement “We recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary.”

According to the statement, Commanders owner Josh Harris has hired former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings executive Rick Spielman. he has also enlisted the aid of Magic Johnson and David Blitzer to join an advisory community.

Harris said the committee will assist him in filling two roles for the Commanders organization, a Head of Football Operations and a Head Coach.

Harris purchased the commanders in May of 2023 for $6 billion, a record in NFL history.