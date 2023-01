WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a resident with a ladder during a fire in a D.C. apartment building on Friday evening.

Officials said the fire happened on the 3200 block of Hiatt Place NW. All residents were safe, and two people were evaluated. One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that the fire was in the fourth floor of a five-story building. Several people were displaced after it.