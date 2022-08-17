WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, August 17, DC Fire and EMS responded to a fire alarm in the 1000 block Crittenden St. NE.

There they found and fought to extinguish a fire consuming a two-story home.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the home, preventing it from spreading to the connecting homes. They then subdued the flames fully. The Red Cross was called to aid one displaced resident. No injuries were reported.

Investigators were investigating the cause of the fire.