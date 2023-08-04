WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Former President Donald Trump caused a stir in the DMV with comments that the District is graffiti-riddled and filthy with “decay” and “broken buildings.”

DC News Now retraced the former president’s journey on Friday to the federal courthouse from Reagan National Airport to face arraignment for his third indictment case, to see what he claimed he saw on that route.

Going over the 14th Street Bridge into D.C. with the Jefferson Memorial on the left, Trump would have seen isolated spots of graffiti on the sides of bridges heading into the Third Street Tunnel.

Other than the normal wear and tear of some aging infrastructure, there weren’t any broken buildings and walls on that route that the former president took.

“Basically, it sounds like a lot of lies,” D.C. resident Cornelius Scott said of the Trump comments. “He lives in Mar-a-Lago [Florida] so what is he talking about?”

Scott said he was troubled by the former president’s comments.

On Thursday after he appeared in federal court to face charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump said, that it was “very sad driving through Washington, D.C.”

“Seeing the filth and the decay and all the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti,” he said. “This is not the place that I left.”

Scott vehemently disagreed.

“D.C. is not in that bad of a shape in my opinion, living here,” he said.

Lauren VonBechmann of D.C. said her city is typical of other urban ones and that “I don’t really see as much of that when I’m walking around.”

“Obviously it’s a city so you see a lot of graffiti, a lot of garbage, a lot of trash around,” she said. “It’s kind of in any city.”

Richard Moore works in D.C. but lives in Maryland. He said he doesn’t see what Trump claimed.

“In this specific area, I didn’t see any of those things,” Moore said. “I rarely see any of those things. You may see a passing freight train with graffiti on it.”

He said the former president’s comments were made for negative effect and to stir his political base due to his current legal situation where he has griped that he’s being persecuted by Democrats.

“Some of the inciteful comments or what they were made for … to incite people who don’t live in D.C. or the DMV area,” he said.