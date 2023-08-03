They sound off about former President Donald Trump's arraignment in federal court

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. tour guide, Wayne Griffith, said the insurrection of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is a day that he would like to forget.

“I was pretty shocked … the violence shocked me,” he said.

D.C. residents who live near the Capitol building reflected on what they remembered about the insurrection and their thoughts about former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Some wondered what took so long to bring charges.

Griffith remembers the violence at the Capitol, first watching in shock at what unfolded as Trump supporters first attacked police and then overran them to flood the chambers.

“The Capitol police were trying to keep order and people just seemed to want to be violent,” he said.

Those D.C. residents who lived nearby recalled living through – in real time – what the rest of the world watched on TV.

Brian Biles lives several blocks from the Capitol building and usually walks his dog, Lizzie, around the complex each day. He didn’t on Jan. 6, he said. Biles said he and others who live in D.C. are used to big events like presidential inaugurations. Though, Biles said Trump needs to be held accountable for the insurrection.

“Trump’s just an outlier, and therefore, anything he might do and has done, is not a surprise,” Biles said.

Kurniadewi Ariff works at Pete’s Diner which is a few blocks away from the Capitol. She said the former president should be held accountable thought she doubts that he will be.

“I hope he’s going to jail,” she said.

Janice Brock said she was watching the coverage of Trump’s speech that day from her home, just before he implored his supporters to walk to the Capitol building, and protest Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

“They were going up the stairs and the first thing I went was ‘oh my God, oh my god,'” she said. “Trump was up there and everything and we figured they would go home.”

The rioters then created chaos which was witnessed by the nation, she said.

“I’m a couple blocks from this and I’m looking at this, and I go, ‘what are they doing?'” she said. “The next thing I know, they are at the base of the Capitol.”

Griffith said he wondered what took “so long” for Trump to get charged, and that it’s been a “long time coming.”

“No man is above the law. He’s innocent until proven guilty,” Griffith said. “But if the evidence is there, then basically you have to convict.”