WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–The public will have extra time to submit their thoughts regarding what they want from the next police chief.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday the deadline has been extended to June 16, 2023.

“We’re still collecting information,” said Bowser during an appearance in Congress Heights.

It’s part of Ward 8 which has had 43 homicides this year, 13 more than a year ago. Statistics from D.C. Police show the overall crime rate for Ward 8 has risen an astronomical 474% during the same period.

“I am really, really hurt by all of the killings,” said Marjorie Thomas as D.C. has already reached 100 homicides for the third straight year.

“I know the chief did what he could,” Thomas said. “But if you know something is not working, then you need to bring others in to help make it even better.

The overall violent crime rate around the District, including homicide, has risen 20% this year, compared to a year ago, according to the latest police statistics.

“I would like to see someone for the people. I think it’s long overdue,” said Sherrell Monroe.

She hopes the replacement for Robert Contee can unite the District to greatly reduce crime.

“The sense of like a community, where the police officers were very involved in the community. Where everyone felt comfortable to lean on each other, so that’s why I said what I want to see,” Monroe said.

Mayor Bowser will host a virtual town hall meeting on June 15, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the search for a new police chief.