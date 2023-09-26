WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With days left until the deadline for Congress to reach a spending deal, area restaurants are concerned about a potential government shutdown.

“It scares people because we know what this could potentially look like,” said Shawn Townsend, CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW).

Townsend said a shutdown could have big implications for local restaurants.

“A shutdown, furloughing workers, that removes the morning coffee, that removes the lunch, the happy hour, the dinner. Those are things that haven’t come back from the pandemic. A shutdown would just squeeze restaurants even more,” he said.

During the last government shutdown, which occurred from December 2018 through early 2019, the RAMW reported that local restaurants lost between 20% and 60% of their sales.

“Restaurants are relying on these workers right now. The margins are already thin in the industry. This could take some restaurants out potentially,” said Townsend.