WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — RASA, a local restaurant chain, is holding a teacher appreciation promotion as schools start back for the 2022-2023 school year.

Teachers will be able to visit any of the Indian fast dining locations until August 28 and pay five dollars for a bowl. On the regular menu, the cheapest bowl is listed at $10.75.

The co-owners of the chain, Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod, went to DMV public schools growing up and said teachers deserve to be honored for their hard work and dedication.

Rahman said, “We hear stories every week about teachers going out of their way to buy extra school supplies for their students, going the extra mile, and yet, we still don’t celebrate them the way that we should.”

The back-to-school promotion is not the first time RASA has given back to the community. Throughout the pandemic, Rahman and Vinod offered free meals to frontline workers and kids.

Vinod explained, “We see doctors and nurses working overtime to help protect and take care of people who are sick, and the only way we know how to help was with food.” The restaurant is currently working with Feed the Fridge to feed the community as well.

Rahman and Vinod grew up together in the restaurant industry. Their parents are business partners and own Indian restaurants throughout the DMV.

They realized their dream of opening up a restaurant like RASA over time, as they introduced friends, teammates and co-workers to Indian food and culture. RASA is their way of sharing that important part of their life with their community, while keeping it simple and affordable.