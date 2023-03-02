WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on the 1400 block of V Street NW on Wednesday evening.

Police said 29-year-old Marvin Johnson Jr. was killed in the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.

According to officials, “a lot” of rounds were shot. At least five cars and two condo windows were hit by bullets. No one inside the condos was injured, but a woman walking down the street at the time was shot in the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. I looked out my window. I thought, ‘was it a shooting?’ I thought it was too mechanical,” said Joe Puzzo, who lives down the block from where the shooting happened.

Puzzo said crime has gotten worse in the area recently. He said his car was recently broken into.

“It’s really gotten out of control,” he said “It’s gotten to be a very dangerous area. It’s really a sad statement on our society right now.”

“I did get a text last night that there was a shooting on this block, I just didn’t think much of it because it’s a common occurrence to get a text like that,” said Emily Khan, who lives in the neighborhood.

Khan said she is cautious when walking around the area.

“I’m a little more alert and I don’t go out if I don’t need to,” she said.

According to city crime data, violent crime is down 9% so far this year compared to the same period last year. However, homicides are up 37%.

“The scene is becoming too normal honestly for D.C. We hear shootings going on all the time. Uunfortunately, that’s become the new reality, new normal,” said Andy Shallal, who is the CEO of Busboys and Poets.

The 14th Street location is the second Busboys and Poets location to have a homicide happen outside its doors in recent months. In December, a homicide occurred outside the Anacostia location.

“It just shows you that this is happening everywhere,” said Shallal. “It’s not just in poor areas east of the river like we often think. It’s happening in major streets, major developments, major business districts.”

Shallal would like to see the gunfire stop. And, for people in the community to step up. It’s why he has signs that read “Thou Shall Not Kill” in his restaurant windows.

“We have to figure out a way to approach this in a more holistic way so we’re not always coming back to this and looking at the chalk marks saying, ‘what could’ve, should’ve been done’” he said.

The community does have some opportunities to weigh in on gun violence and prevention in the District.

Councilwoman Brooke Pinto is hosting a gun violence roundtable. People can participate virtually on Friday at 11 a.m. or in person at the Anacostia Library Saturday at 11 a.m. There will be government testimony on the issue at the Wilson Building on Monday at 11 a.m.