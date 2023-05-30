WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at 14th and H streets NE inside a restaurant.

Officers say they received a call at around 12:40 p.m. Upon arriving at the restaurant (Tony’s Place) they found a worker apparently suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The worker was conscious and breathing, and they were transported to hospital.

According to police, there was an altercation before the shooting took place, and the shooter fled on foot.

Police said there were numerous cameras at the restaurant and they were working to obtain footage of the incident.