WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Geoff Tracy remains no fan of Initiative 82 more than two months after D.C. voters approved it.

“Ultimately that’s a huge increase in labor costs,” said Tracy, who owns three Chef Geoff’s restaurants around the city.

Initiative 82 takes effect May 1, and according to its supporters, is designed to generate more money for tipped workers by eliminating tips, and replacing them with a higher hourly wage.

“My servers average, average $37 an hour in 2022,” Tracy said.

Full-service restaurants, like Tracy’s, will charge guests a service fee to pay for the hourly increase for tipped workers. It will go up a dollar or two each year until 2027 when the base pay equals the minimum wage in the district.

“Eventually people are going to be paying $25 for a hamburger in a full-service restaurant. It’s going to be the norm in Washington, D.C.”

But not every restaurant agrees.

Ghostburger has not allowed tipping since it opened in August 2020.

It offered higher hourly wages long before voters passed the measure.

“We pay a professional wage. It’s meant to create stability for our team,” said co-owner Kelly Phillips. “They don’t have to worry about tips. We do a service charge in lieu of tipping.”

The higher wage also provides some relief to employees.

“The majority of people working here are adults, real adults,” said Brittany Spaddy, a server. “It’s not like children living at home. We have real bills to pay.”

Many restaurant owners, meanwhile, fear more customers will choose to stay home if it costs more to dine out.